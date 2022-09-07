Spirted Pakistan lose to India in SAFF Women’s Championship opener

Pakistan, who were making a comeback after eight long years, lost to India, 3-0, in the opening match of the SAFF Women’s Championship in Kathmandu, Nepal.

India took the lead after Pakistan skipper Maria Khan scored an own goal in the 20th minute, while trying to clear the ball after it was spilled by goalkeeper Syeda Mahpara.

Grace Dangmei doubled India’s lead three minutes later after Mahpara was beaten on her near post.

Soumya Guguloth gave India a 3-0 lead in the fourth minute of injury time. Pakistan team struggled to create chances throughout the match, with the Indian team dominating possession.

Despite playing after a long gap, Pakistan team put up a good show, especially in the second half, to keep India at bay and avoid losing by a big margin.

Mishal Akram was perhaps the best player on the Pakistan side during the match as the defender made some key interceptions when India threatened to score a goal.

Really impressed by Mishal! She is not afraid to go all in whenever there is a goal threat.

Pakistan have been placed alongside India, defending champions, Bangladesh and Maldives in Group A. Meanwhile, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bhutan are slotted in Group B. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.

The tournament will be held from September 6-19 in Kathmandu.

During the opening match on Monday, hosts Nepal beat Bhutan by 4-0 with Sabitra Bhandarai and Anita Basnet scoring a brace each.

In the remaining group matches, Pakistan will face Bangladesh on September 10 and Maldives on September 13.