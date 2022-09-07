Floods claim 18 more lives as catastrophe continues

The catastrophic floods continue to claim more lives as the total casualties reached 1,343 with 18 more deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data released by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The NDMA issued on Wednesday a 24-hour situation that accounted for overall life, property, and infrastructure losses incurred by the heavy rains lashing out various parts of the country.

The authority said that 1,343 have died since June 14, including 591 men, 269 women, and 474 children while at least 12,720 individuals got injured since the onset of the rainy season.

At least 751,145 cattle were also washed away in the flood.

14 more deaths reported from Sindh

Across Sindh, 14 people perished in flood-related incidents in the last 24 hours. It three men and a woman from Kashmore, three women and two children from Larkana while two children from Ghotki.

Massive floods that earlier wreaked havoc in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and South Punjab are now devastating Sindh’s districts and pose a threat to major towns and urban centers.

N-55 Highway was blocked due to overflowing Meher Johi Canal all the way to Khairpur Nathan Shah Road. The road will be opened for traffic once the flood water drains.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – N-95 Madyan Highway

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a man was killed in Swat while three children were injured in the last 24 hours.

N-95 Madyan Highway has been blocked between Behrain – Ashrait and Laikot and Kalam due to debris. FWO is working on diversion at these locations.

Punjab – two more deaths reported

In Punjab, two deaths were reported while 14 people were left injured in the past 24 hours, including 6 men, 4 women, and 4 children.

Meanwhile, people have generously donated for the flood victims but some heartless elements are robbing relief aid trucks.

In south Punjab’s Rajanpur district, police have registered at least 14 cases and arrested 60 people after raiding multiple locations.

Balochistan – no casualty reported

No death and no injury were reported in Balochistan, however, the relief activities are still underway.

Land sliding on 24Km section of Wangu Hills has blocked the surrounding area while 2km area has been cleared and restoration is work in process.

Moreover, 15 joint survey teams of NDMA had reached respective locations in Quetta along with a provincial coordination team, for joint survey and damage assessment in flood-affected areas including Pishin, Loralai, Dukki, Jaffarabad, Sohbatpur, Nasirabad, Kohlu, Barkhan and Lasbella, Awaran, Musakhel, Gawadar and Khuzdar.