Mohammad Rizwan ends Babar Azam’s reign as number 1 T20I batter

Star wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has dethroned Pakistan captain Babar Azam from the top spot in the latest ICC T20I batter’s rankings.

The wicketkeeper-batter played a crucial 71-run knock in Pakistan’s five-wicket win over India on Sunday in the Asia Cup Super Four.

In the latest rankings released on the ICC’s website, Rizwan has gained 815 points, up 19 points, after his undeterred performance in the ongoing Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

He finally broke his captain’s over 1,000-day streak of staying at the top of the T20I ranking.

Rizwan is the top run-scorer in the Asia Cup so far with 192 runs, including two fifties in three matches.

Babar — who is now sitting below Rizwan — had been holding the number 1 spot for 1,155 days in his career (as of 7 September), but his long-lasting reign ended after an ordinary streak of scores during the Asia Cup.

South Africa’s Aiden Markram has jumped to number three with 775 points and India’s Suryakumar Yadav is now placed fourth.