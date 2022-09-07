Police inquiry reveals person behind Artistic Milliner rape claims

An inquiry conducted by the Korangi Police in Karachi has named the person behind allegations against denim manufacturing company Artistic Milliners and concluded that there was no evidence to substantiate the allegation of rape and murder.

Social media was abuzz for almost a week about claims that a woman was raped and killed at Artistic Milliners. A video showing a dead body of a woman lying in an under-construction building and a photograph of a young woman were posted to social media.

The company and its current and former employees tried to counter the claims by pointing out that the women in the picture and the video were not the same neither did the building match that of the Artistic Milliner’s office.

Artistic Milliner finally wrote to the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), which represents trade and industrial companies located in the Korangi Industrial Area.

Artistic Milliner is also a member of Kati.

On Saturday, September 2, Kati wrote back to the company expressing its shock over the ‘fake allegations’, which the letter said were leveled by Sagar Buledi and his so-called Dhoom Plus web channel.

Kati also wrote to Korangi police and other law enforcement agencies to check the veracity of the claims and declared that ‘this news [about rape and murder] is fake.’

Upon receiving a letter from Kati, Korangi police conducted an inquiry.

In a letter sent to Kati on September 5, Korangi Senior Superintendent of Police said that “SDPO Korangi conducted inquiry and reported that no any (sic) evidenc of allegations leveled by web channel Dhoom Plus was found. It was an attempt to defame the reputation of company by Sagir (sic) Buledi press reporter and member of Sindh Sajagi Labour Federation, who is operating fake Dhoom Plus channel on Facebook.”

The same letter was also released to reporters on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Artistic Milliner, in an office memo, has informed its employees that the company had been subjected to “false allegations spread by some blackmailes regarding a female worker on social media to malign the image of Artistic Milliners Pvt.”

The memo said that the Directorate General of Labour and the District Korangi police had confirmed that “there is no evidence of allegations as communicated through a local news/media channel.”

The memo said that the company was in communication with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), which was probing the matter.