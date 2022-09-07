Court extends Imran Khan, PTI leaders bail in Section 144 case

A district and sessions court in Islamabad extended the bails of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and 19 PTI leaders in a case pertaining to the violation of Section 144 in Islamabad.

Despite section 144 invoked in Islamabad since July, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held a rally in solidarity with incarcerated party leader Shahbaz Gill, who was allegedly tortured by the Islamabad police.

A case was registered against the PTI chairman and 19 other party leaders at the Aapbara Police Station for violating section 144.

On Wednesday, Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Supra heard the case and approved Imran’s bail till September 7.

Babar Awan, who was representing the PTI chief, told the court that his client could not appear before the court because of by-elections.

The counsels of other PTI leaders, including Faisal Vawda, Asad Umar, Fayyazul Hasan Chauhan and Asad Qaiser also appeared before the court and explained absence of their clients from the hearing.

Later, the court granted a one-day exemption to PTI leaders and ordered them to appear before the court on Thursday.

The judge also directed the investigation officer to drop the name of those people who were not involved in the case.

The court also extended in their bails till September 27.