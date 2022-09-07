WATCH: Jhanvi Kapoor dances gracefully to Rekha’s Dil Cheez Kya hai

Bollywood beauty Jhanvi Kapoor recently stole hearts, once again, when she shared a series of photos and videos on her Instagram account on somethings which she has been working on. In one of the videos the actor can be seen dancing to the 80s hit song Dil Cheez Kya Hai.

Originally sung by Asha Bhosle and picturized on Rekha in the film Umrao Jaan, the song became a defining factor for the grace embodied by Rekha in her acting.

With such a tough act to follow, it was no surprise then that when sharing the post, Jhanvi wrote, “Trying to keep it together #literally.”

In one video, Jhanvi wore a white Anarkali dress as she glided to Dil Cheez Kya Hai.

Watch Rekha’s original dance on the song below:

Fans praised her for her great dancing skills.

One person wrote, “Brilliant dance”. Another said, “Look at your dance, it’s so perfect,” and yet another followed with the comment, “Super talented, keep it up”.

Dozens dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

While her fans praised her dancing skills, a user criticized her for attempting to copy Nora Fatehi.

On her post, in the first photo, she posed with her boxing gloves. In another one she made a sad face and in yet another, she looked shocked.

In one of the pictures her younger sister, Khushi Kapoor was seen sleeping on the sofa.

Jhanvi and Khushi are late actor Sridevi and Indian film producer Boney Kapoor’s daughters.

Jhanvi Kapoor started her Bollywood career with Dhadak, alongside Ishaan Khattar in 2018.

She will next be seen in Mili produced by her father Boney Kapoor. The survival thriller is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam movie Helen.

The film will also star Manoj Pahwa and Shiddat actor Sunny Kaushal.

Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s film The Archies Indian adaptation of Archies Comic series alongside SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan.