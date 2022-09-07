Lahore accountability court sends back Ramzan Sugar Mill reference to NAB

The Accountability Court (AC) of Lahore on Wednesday sent back the Ramzan Sugar Mills reference to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), saying that the reference does not fall under the jurisdiction of the bureau in following the latest NAB law amendment.

Accountability Court Judge Sajid Ali Awan heard the case that accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, his son and former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shehbaz among others for illegally building a 25-km canal worth Rs210 million to facilitate their sugar mill.

In July 2018, NAB launched an inquiry into the case following a request from Maulana Rahmatullah.

Hamza Shahbaz is the chairman and owner of 45.7% shares of the Ramzan Sugar Mill.

The judge ruled that after amendments to the NAB law, the Ramzan Sugar Mills reference does not fall under the ambit of the accountability court.

Earlier on July 2, the accountability court of Lahore issued a written order granting exemption to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif from appearing before the court in a personal capacity for proceedings on the Ramzan Sugar Mills Case.

The court had acknowledged that Shehbaz Sharif has to discharge the constitutional duties of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and therefore will not be able to attend each and every AC hearing on the case.

Ashiana Housing Scheme references

Meanwhile, an accountability court in Lahore also heard Shahbaz Sharif’s acquittal plea in the Ashiana Housing Scheme reference, for which the court sought arguments.

The court also sought a response from NAB on the request to change the legal representative of Shahbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shahbaz.

The NAB prosecutor said her representative has become Punjab assistant advocate general, therefore the court should order Advocate Muhammad Anwar to appoint a new representative.

The court adjourned the hearing til September 23.