Samsung confirms customer data stolen in breach

Global smartphone and electronic goods manufacturing giant Samsung have acknowledged that it experienced a security breach last month that resulted in the theft and online exposure of customers’ personal information.

The South Korean tech giant, however, gave assurances to customers that the intrusion did not compromise their social security, credit card, or bank information.

“But in some cases, may have affected information such as name, contact and demographic information, date of birth, and product registration information,” Samsung said

Samsung acknowledged that the information impact for every user might differ.

“In late July 2022, an unauthorized third party acquired information from some of Samsung’s US systems,” the company revealed.

“On or around August 4, 2022, we determined through our ongoing investigation that personal information of certain customers was affected.”

The company said it took actions to secure the affected systems, but did not detail what those actions were.

“We have taken actions to secure the affected US systems. As part of our ongoing investigation, we have also engaged a leading outside cyber security firm and are coordinating with law enforcement,” Samsung added.

“We remain committed to safeguarding the information of our customers and take these matters seriously,” Samsung said.

Customers of Samsung do not need to take any urgent action, according to Samsung, and this incident has not had an impact on their devices.

“You can continue to use our products and services as usual.”