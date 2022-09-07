‘Things have gone beyond foreign funding’ against Imran, says Khawaja Asif

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has said that during the course of the investigation against PTI Chief Imran Khan “things have gone beyond the foreign funding” case.

He rejected Imran Khan’s explanation about his comment on the appointment of the next chief of army staff (COAS), saying that it was a well-thought strategy of the PTI chief to first attack the institutions to make them controversial and then say that he was only talking about merit.

Khawaja Asif and Finance Minister Miftah Ismail addressed a press conference on Wednesday.

The defense minister attacked Imran Khan and blasted his claims about ‘merit.’

He said that Imran Khan was deliberately raising questions about the appoint of the next COAS.

Did he appoint Usman Buzdar and KP’s chief minister on merit and was it on merit that he sold out gifts from Toshakhana, the state gift repository? questioned Khawaja Asif.

Was corruption under the previous government investigated on merit? he said adding that why did Imran Khan approach the high court to stop a probe into Peshawar BRT.

Khawaja Asif said that Imran Khan’s party had also distanced itself from his statements and his close friends were offering rebuttals.

No one in the party is ready to defend him, said Asif.

Miftah ismail spoke about the role of Farah Gogi — a close friend of Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi — and questioned if Gogi could have got government officers transferred without Imran Khan’s consent.

Khawar Maneka and his sons got officers posted to other locations, said Miftah referring to the former husband of Bushra Bibi.

The finance minister said that Imran Khan, as he says, was trying to get free from American slavery, why did he hire a lobbying firm in the United States.

