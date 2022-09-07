Asad Qaiser handed questionnaire in PTI prohibited funding case

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Peshawar has directed former National Assembly speaker and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Asad Qaiser to answer all the 26 inquiry questions in the party’s prohibited funding case.

After the fifth notice of FIA, the former speaker appeared in the FIA Peshawar office where the officials handed him a questionnaire comprising 26 questions such as “Are you a taxpayer? How much do you pay in tax yearly? What was the purpose of opening the two accounts?”

During the inquiry, Qaiser said he was not scared by the interrogations because he had nothing to hide.

When he asked why he attended party public gatherings despite the restriction that his role as the speaker imposed on him, Qaiser replied, “We are political people, if our leader comes, we will definitely go.”

Qaiser claimed the two accounts were used for the provision of salary to the office-bearers, who worked in the party’s provincial office when he was PTI provincial president.

Later, speaking to reporters, he said that PTI rally on Tuesday was successful and that those who declared the rally a failure were spreading negative propaganda.