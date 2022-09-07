Toshakhana gifts will no longer be kept by PM?

In a departure from established government policy and provisions in the law, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to not only surrender the gifts he received during official trips or from other heads of state but to set up cabinets in the Prime Minister’s House where they would be put on permanent display.

This would all but end the practice whereby the recipient of the official gift would be retained against the partial payment of the gift’s assessed value.

A memo issued by the Deputy Military Secretary to the Prime Minister Lt Col Rehan Mehmood, dated July 27, 2022, stated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had received gifts while on a visit to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) between April 28-30.

The memo added that Shehbaz “does not wish to retain any of the gift items presented to him during his visits to Saudi Arabia and UAE.”

Change in policy

The memo also signalled a massive change in the policy towards official gifts.

“Furthermore, the prime minister desires that as a policy, all precious gifts be taken on charge by Toshakhana and consequently permanently displayed at Prime Minister House in secure display cabinets (with alarm system) under the responsibility of Cabinet Division (Toshakhana),” the memo read.

Display of gifts

In the first phase, the memo said, five cabinets will be set up, each for displaying gifts from five friendly countries, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkiye, and China.

Moreover, the PM surrendered gifts received from Saudi Arabia and UAE, including a box containing a wristwatch: A Lange & Sohne Datograph Fly Back (No. 242655), a pair of cufflinks - Chopard, a pen - Chopard, a ring - Chopard, and a rosary - Chopard.

A second gift containe a box with a Rolex watch inside (model: 326259TBR- Sr No 85C423E3).

The Toshakhana became a major bone of contention for former prime minister Imran Khan who was accused of retaining almost all the gifts he received during his tenure, including several expensive gifts, for a fraction of their assessed value and then selling them to enrich himself.

A reference against him was also filed.