Brad Pitt in $250m “Wine War” with Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie’s former company is suing her former partner Brad Pitt for $250 million allegedly stealing her wine business.

The lawsuit was filed on Tuesday by Nouvel LLC, a company founded by Jolie.

The suit claims that Jolie’s former husband attempted to take control of the French winery which the couple had bought together.

According to the suit, “The former couple bought the 1,300-acre estate in Southern France in 2008 and invested tens of millions to improve it.”

The Maleficent actor’s former company claims: “Ever since his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, filed for divorce from him in 2016, Brad Pitt has been waging a war against her”.

The lawsuit adds, “In retaliation for the divorce and custody proceedings, Pitt embarked on a multi-faceted, years-long campaign to seize control of Château Miraval and appropriate the company’s assets for his benefit and that of his own companies and friends.”

“Pitt’s alleged scheme meant she would ‘never see a dime’ of Château Miraval’s ’tens of millions of dollars in profits,” the lawsuit stated.

Nouvel LLC claims that the Fury actor spent millions of the company’s money on “vanity projects” such as a million dollars on constructing a swimming pool and further cash was spent on building a recording studio

“Nouvel filed a criminal complaint in France against Bradbury and Venturini for putting Château Miraval’s assets to a use that they know is against the interest of the corporation, in bad faith,” the document states.

The lawsuit stated that Pitt gave away half the company’s trademark to a friend for free.

According to the cross-complaint, Pitt’s business associates are also the subject of the lawsuit filed by Nouvel LLC.

The lawsuit states, “Angelina Jolie wanted to sell her half to him when they split, but Pitt allegedly tried to add gag clauses about their fights in the contract.”

She eventually sold Nouvel, including her stake in the wine company, to liquor giant Stoli Group.

The court documents accuse Pitt of operating the company without consulting Jolie after their divorce.

The lawsuit aims to ’seek compensation for the illegal and despiteful actions of Pitt and his associates to injure Nouvel by devaluing its investments.