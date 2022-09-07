Maryam appeals for return of passport citing fundamental rights

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz approached Lahore High Court on Wednesday for the return of her passport, which remains under judicial custody for four year.

Maryam originally submitted an appeal on April 21 in the Lahore High Court that she wished to perform Umrah and visit London to tend to her ailing father Nawaz Sharif later she had withdrawn her application.

However, now once again she had filed the application through her lawyer Amjad Parvaiz.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has built a politically motivated case against Maryam on false allegations, her counsel maintained in the application.

In the past four years, no sugar mills reference has been registered against her, the petition said adding that a person cannot be deprived of their fundamental rights for a long period of time.

Therefore, the court should order the registrar high court to return the passport, the petition maintained.

Maryam Nawaz had surrendered her passport in the LHC to secure bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.