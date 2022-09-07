Companies told to seek SBP’s approval for export of dollars

With the gulf between the open market and interbank rates rising to over Rs10, State Bank of Pakistan has decided that all exchange companies must seek prior permission before exporting dollars.

This is a stark departure from the existing policy which allowed allowed dollars to be sent abroad on consignment basis through cargo.

In the beginning of August, the Pakistani rupee was seen to strengthen by Rs26 against the US dollar. It was anticipated that with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approving a $1.1 billion loan, it would strengthen further.

However, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) then took a decision that led to the rupee losing ground against the dollar and more than wiped out the gains.

The central bank allowed exchange companies to export dollars on August 15. Thereafter, the open market value of the US dollar started rising.

Within a few days, the rupee had depreciated by Rs6.

The permission that was granted from the central bank had enabled all the actors in the interbank market, including banks, exporters, importers, and currency dealers to make money and earn profit.

Malik Bostan, who heads the Forex Association of Pakistan, had claimed the SBP nod for the export of the US dollar benefitted ordinary citizens who were forced to accept lower exchange rates in the interbank market.

However, the State Bank of Pakistan has now issued a statement whereby from Wednesday, exchange companies have been directed to seek prior approval from SBP for the export of dollar currency notes.

Meanwhile, the exchange rate for the dollar in the interbank on Wednesday hovered around Rs223.40 mark, while in the open market it was around Rs233.