First look of Money Back Guarantee revealed

The first look of the most awaited multi-starer Pakistani movie Money Back Guarantee - MBG has been revealed.*

Several actors including Fawad Khan, Ayesha Omar, Shaniera Akram, Mani and others shared the poster of the movie on their Instagram accounts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Churail Sarwat (@sarwatg)

Directed and written by famous Pakistani commercial director and comedian Faisal Qureshi, will star, Fawad Khan, Wasim Akram, Shaniera Akram, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Ayesha Omar, Javed Sheikh, Jan Rambo, Gohar Rasheed, Hina Dilpazir, Shayan Khan, Mani, Kiran Malik, Ali Safina, Marhoom Ahmad Bilal, Adnan Jaffer, Shafaat Ali and Aqdas Waseem.

Sources reveal that Akram has a small but significant role in the film, he plays nemesis to Fawad Khan’s hero. A bank robbery is also part of the plot.

A more interesting thing is that the ladies in the film don’t necessarily play love interest to any of the male leads.

In 2020, Shaniera posted a picture of her from behind the scenes of the film and announced that she’d be making her acting debut.

She captioned the post, “A nervous Shaniera behind the scenes of my first Pakistani movie!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Churail Sarwat (@sarwatg)

Shaniera further added, “My Twelve days on set included a sprained ankle, a bathroom lock in, a painful tetanus shot, sleepless nights, loads of Lays masala chips, language barriers to the next level, a romantic moment and an unforgettable chandelier stunt that gave me an out of body experience.”

She wrote that working with Faisal Qureshi and an awesome cast was an amazing experience for her.

Although Faisal Qureshi contributed in the making of Teefa In Trouble, Money Back Guarantee is his debut directorial film.

He gained popularity by producing the sitcom Teen Bata Teen.

Faisal then directed many comedy dramas and sitcoms including Ulta Seedha and Uski Suno Awaz.

He has also directed television commercials and music videos including Ali Zafar’s Channo.

The shooting of the film started in 2019, and it was scheduled to be released in 2020.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the release of the movie was postponed.

The film was shot entirely in Karachi, with some scenes filmed in Thailand.

Money Back Guarantee will hit theaters worldwide on April 2023.