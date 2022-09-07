Huawei beats Apple to coveted satellite connectivity feature with Mate

It must really hurt to get beaten out to a long-awaited feature by just a day. But that is exactly what has happened with Apple, who will now finish second in unveiling the new satellite connectivity feature after it was introduced in Huawei’s new Mate 50 smartphone.

On Tuesday, Huawei Technologies Co unveiled the latest in its line-up of flagship Mate series smartphones.

With the Mate 50 sporting satellite communication, it officially becomes the first smartphone maker to do so for the consumer market.

Mate 50 uses BeiDou, the Chinese equivalent of the more commonly used Global Positioning System (GPS) created by the US Air Force.

Other features

The Mate 50 series sports an emergency mode. It works independently of battery power and allows users to send messages in an environment where they normally cannot catch any signals.

This feature is hard to find on even many custom-made emergency services phones.

The new series also includes the new and improved Kunlun glass, which increases the resistance of smartphones against drops by a rumoured ten times.

Specifications

The flagship Mate 50 series features the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 CPU.

It also has 8GB of RAM.

However, it only sports a 4G-only configuration. This could prove a disadvantage even in Huawei’s primary market - China - which has rapidly adopted 5G.

Screen size

The Mate 50 just about competes with established flagships on the screen area.

It has a 6.70-inch, 90Hz OLED panel.

The Pro version of the phone has a slightly larger 6.74-inch OLED screen with a much enhanced 120Hz refresh rate.

Cameras

The smartphone comes with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera.

However, what sets it apart from the Samsungs, Apples and Googles of this world is the variable aperture functionality in the lens.

The lens on the Mate 50 can go from f/1.4 to f/4.

Having a moving aperture is great for phonographers since it allows them greater flexibility in shooting different scenarios from the same lens without having to rely overly on filters and software.

The camera array also comes with an ultra-wide lens with a 13-megapixel sensor with an aperture of f/2.2.

A telephoto lens completes the array.

The standard Mate 50 offers a lens with 100x digital zoom with a comparatively lower-resolution 12-megapixel sensor.

At the same time, the Pro boasts an enhanced 64-megapixel telephoto camera that delivers a digital zoom of 200 times.

Software

With Huawei locked out of the Android ecosystem thanks to sanctions, Huawei has worked to develop its own operating system.

The Mate 50 comes bundled with the third version of its HarmonyOS.

Pricing

The Huawei Mate 50 series is 4G-capable and starts at 4,999 yuan ($775) in China.

This is quite competitive compared to phones from other Chinese manufacturers such as Xiao Mi, Vivo and Oppo.