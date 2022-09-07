‘Human negligence in Swat led to massive flood destruction,’ says PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday blamed ‘human negligence’ for the massive destruction in Swat due to floods.

Addressing a gathering while visiting flood-affected areas in Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan) on Wednesday morning, PM Shehbaz said that there were gross building violations in Swat.

“Constructions were extended into the middle of the river. No law allows for this,” he said.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz arrived in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) DI Khan Wednesday morning to visit the flood-hit areas of the district.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman received him and both leaders were briefed about flood damages in the region by administrative officers.

Rehman said that had a sufficient number of small and large dams been built in the region, the floods could have been controlled.

He urged the federal government to work on building the dams and dykes to protect the population.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the Sago Bridge which was affected by the floods.

The bridge is located on the N-50 National Highway connecting DI Khan with Kuchlak.

Fazlur Rehman thanked the prime minister for the relief aid and told him that people who had fled to safer areas to escape the flood were now returning to their homes which needed to be rebuilt.

He also said that the region needed small dams to act as a bulwark against floods, which were a frequent occurrence after rains.

Fazlur Rehman also brought up other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying that people were still stranded in Kohistan districts while Swat had experienced widespread destruction.

More to follow…