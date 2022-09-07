Traffic suspended after Manchhar Lake torrent damages bridge on Indus Highway

A flood torrent from the Manchhar Lake has damaged a key bridge on the Indus Highway, stopping vehicular traffic completely. Meanwhile, Dadu, Matiari, Sanghar and other districts reel under floods as floodwater failed to drain.

In Mehar, four people, including a father-daughter duo, died of gastro and heatstroke.

Latest reports on Tuesday from the flood-hit Sindh districts indicated there was no respite for flood victims, who remain stranded in the flood-hit areas and now face infectious disease outbreaks.

Sehwan and Manchhar Lake

The irrigation department officials have performed multiple controlled breaches at the Manchhar Lake — the largest freshwater lake in Pakistan — to reduce its water level which threatened Sehwan and Bhan Saeedabad cities. A drainage channel of the lake also gave way on Tuesday.

The breaches have released a flood torrent to the areas near the lake, flooding not only the Sehwan airport but also affecting Indus Highway N-55.

The torrent damaged a bridge on Indus Highway between Sehwan and Dadu Tuesday night. The flood had already affected the bridge but one of its two tracks was in operation. After the fresh damage, the bridge has been closed and the road link between Dadu and Sehwan has been suspended.

Nearly 150 villages have been flooded so far after the controlled breaches, which were expected to drain the water from the lake into the River Indus.

Videos making rounds on social media showed an up-turned bus almost drowned in the floodwater.

Matiari

Around a hundred kilometers downstream on the left bank of River Indus, the Matiari district is also reeling under floodwater. Around 90% of the population has been hit by floods.

Several areas, including some major towns, in the district, have been submerged in several feet deep water.

Massive deluges that earlier affected the northern parts of Sindh arrived at Kotri Barrage on Monday and flooded several areas.

Crops were destroyed in Mariari’s rural areas. For over 400,000 displaced people there are only 70 relief camps and that too without basic amenities, according to SAMAA Tv.

Daddu district

North of the Sehwan district, at least 60% area of three tehsils of Dadu district remains under floodwater. Boats now remain the only mode of transport in Mehar, Khairpur Nathan Shah, and Johi.

Scorching heat and gastroenteritis have affected flood victims. At least four people, including a father and his daughter, have died in two days, SAMAA TV reported on Wednesday.

Sanghar

Sanghar is another Sindh district where floodwater still stands on swathes of land. People in some villages are using boats to travel to nearby towns.

The evacuation of people who remain marooned on small land strips or ruins of their houses was not on cards as of Tuesday.

Flow at barrages

Data from the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) suggests that water flow has dropped at Gudu and Sukkur barrages in Sindh.

However, Kotri Barrage was still in the high flood with an over 600,000 cusecs inflow.

Sukkur Barrage and Guddu Barrage were in low flood with 623,000 cusecs and 211,000 cusecs of flow.