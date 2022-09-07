How ‘Iranian gang’ members were killed in Karachi encounter

Two robbers of an ‘Iranian gang’ were killed and one was arrested during an encounter in Karachi Gulshan-e- Jamal shortly after they robbed a family that had just arrived in Pakistan from Turkiye.

Police took only 15 minutes to shoot them dead after the robbery was reported.

Initial reports only suggested that two robbers had been killed Monday night near Millennium Mall on Rashid Minhas Road.

However, police revealed the identity of the dead robbers at a press conference on Tuesday.

Karachi Police Chief Additional Inspector General Javed Odho told reporters that the exchange of gunfire between police and robbers left two men Jasim 21 and Yaseen 25 dead while Amjad 22 was arrested in wounded condition. The fourth member of the gang, Arif, escaped, he said.

The police said the culprits were known as the ‘Iranian gang’ who spoke the Dari language and hailed from Afghanistan. Some locals were also a part of the gang.

The robbery victim Ishrat along with his family had arrived from Istanbul on Tuesday. They came out of the Karachi airport and were on their way to home when four armed robbers intercepted them.

They used abusive language and beat them and fled after snatching cash and other belongings.

However, the robbers did not snatch his cell phone. He quickly informed the police by dialing 15 and the Gulshan SP took immediately sprang to action.

The victim said within 15 minutes he received a call from Aziz Bhatti SHO Adeel informing him that two suspects had been killed while the third one was held.

He was asked to come and identify them near Millennium Mall.