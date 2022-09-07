Justin Bieber cancels Justice World Tour due to ‘frozen face’

The 28-year-old singer earlier this year, revealed that he had been diagnosed with the a rare neurological condition that left him suffering from facial paralysis. The Yummy singer has now suspended his Justice World Tour, to focus on his well-being.

Justin has announced that he is canceling the remaining shows of the Justice World Tour. In a post on Instagram he wrote, “Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed.”

“This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio, and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting off-stage, exhaustion overtook me and I realized I need to make my health the priority right now”, said the singer.

The Peaches singer said due to exhaustion, he is going to take a break from touring. He said he will be “Okay” but he needs time to rest and get better.

Bieber further added, “I am so proud to bring this show and our message of justice to the world. Thank you for your prayers and support through all of this! I love you all passionately!”

In June of this year the singer shared a video message, in which he showed how the virus has paralyzed half of his face.

In the video, the singer said, “As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this of my face. The nostril will not move.”

“It’s pretty serious as you can see. I wish it hadn’t but obviously, my body is telling me, I have to slow down,” Justin added.

“I hope you understand, and I’m going to use this time to just rest and relax and get back to 100%, so I can do what I was born to do,” the singer said in the video.

Justin Bieber initially postponed the North American shows of his Justice World Tour in June due to partial facial paralysis from the syndrome.

However, in July the representative for Justin told Variety that the Justice World Tour will resume on July 31. It was planned that the campaign will end in Poland in March 2023.

What is Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome?

Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome is a rare neurological disorder caused by the Varicella-zoster virus (VZV), which also causes chickenpox and shingles (herpes zoster).

The disorder is characterized by facial weakness or paralysis of the facial nerve (facial palsy) and a rash affecting the ear or mouth.

The symptoms of the virus are usually on one side of the face which include the ringing of the ears and hearing loss.

In addition, it may cause a painful rash on your ear, face, or mouth.

If you had chickenpox as a child, the virus can remain inactive in your nerves for years. Shingles occur when the previously dormant varicella-zoster virus reactivates.

In Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, the previously inactive varicella-zoster virus is reactivated and spreads to affect the facial nerve.

The treatment for the syndrome includes anti-inflammatory drugs (steroids) to reduce pain and swelling of the nerves.

Impact on Justin’s career

The syndrome has been having an impact on Bieber’s career ever since he announced he was suffering from it.

It has led to numerous concert and public appearance cancellations.

Should his symptoms worsen, they can also impact his music, especially if it leads to the ringing noise and loss of hearing and loss of other facial motor functions.