Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines | 9am | 7th September 2022 Samaa News Headlines | 9am | 7th September 2022 Sep 07, 2022 Samaa News Headlines | 9am | 7th September 2022 Recommended Imran Khan expresses ‘deep regret’ over utterance against woman judge Justin Bieber cancels Justice World Tour due to ‘frozen face’ Huawei beats Apple to coveted satellite connectivity feature with Mate Related Stories VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Original or remix? Singer Shiraz Uppal’s answer may shock you VIDEO: Take a tour of Quaid-e-Azam’s last abode Most Popular Pakistani model humiliated during show, leaves set crying Who is Zeeshan Afzal – man shot dead by muggers in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar Who will replace Shahnawaz Dhani for crucial India clash?