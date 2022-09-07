Shehbaz, Hamza file petition for acquittal in FIA money laundering case

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz filed a petition for acquittal on Wednesday in a money laundering case filed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against them when the PTI was in power.

During the hearing on September 7, Shehbaz and Hamza’s lawyers appeared before the court.

Hamza Shahbaz was present during the proceeding while the prime minister could not appear before the court.

However, PM Shehbaz had filed for a one-day exemption from appearing in court.

On behalf of Shehbaz Sharif, Advocate Muhammad Aurangzeb appeared as the pleader.

The counsel urged that Shahbaz Sharif was not able to attend the hearing because floods had caused a lot of destruction in the country and the prime minister was visiting flood-hit areas.

Therefore, no indictment can be imposed on him.

The petitioner maintained that the FIA challan was contrary to the facts because no evidence has come forward against his clients, thereby, the court should order acquittal from the money laundering challan.

The court accepted the appeal for exemption appearing in person and adjourned the hearing till September 20.

Ashiana Housing Scheme references

Meanwhile, an accountability court in Lahore heard Shahbaz Sharif’s acquittal plea in the Ashiana Housing Scheme reference, for which the court sought arguments.

The court also asked response sought from NAB on the request to change the representative of Shahbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shehbaz.

The NAB prosecutor said her representative has become Punjab assistant advocate general, therefore the court should order Advocate Muhammad Anwar to appoint a new representative.

The court adjourned the hearing til September 23.

Money laundering charges

In December last year, the FIA had submitted a challan against the two PML-N leaders before the court for their alleged involvement in laundering an amount of Rs16 billion in the sugar scam case.

The investigation team has “detected 28 Benami [untitled] accounts of the Shehbaz family through which money laundering of Rs16.3bn was committed during 2008 to 2018”. It examined the money trail of 17,000 credit transactions.

Shehbaz and Hamza were booked in the case along with Suleman Shehbaz, who was absconding in the United Kingdom. 14 other people were also named in the FIR.

The report revealed that the amount was kept under “hidden accounts” which were given to Shehbaz in a personal capacity. “The amount has nothing to do with the sugar business [of the family]. It was received from the accounts of low-wage employees by Shehbaz and was transferred outside Pakistan.”