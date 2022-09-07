Rangers arrest Karachi mugger captured on CCTV

Rangers in Karachi’s Orangi Town area have arrested a mugger who was captured by a CCTV camera robbing a motorcyclist.

Officials say Haroon was arrested soon after he snatched Rs1 million and a mobile phone from the driver of a Suzuki pickup vehicle.

He was earlier seen on CCTV footage slapping and robbing a motorcyclist. The Rangers raided a location in Orangi to arrest him.

Law enforcers were carrying out raids to arrest his accomplices.

Haroon is not the only street robber to be seen on CCTV footage. Several others have been captured on camera looting people in broad daylight.

However, most of them remain at large.

Police on Monday night killed two robbers on Rashid Minhas after they robbed a family that was just arrived in Karachi from Istanbul.