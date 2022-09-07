Key meeting today: Market forces, not govt, to determine petroleum prices

The federal government, in an effort to implement yet another IMF demand, is charting out a new mechanism that would allow market forces to determine the price of petroleum price.

Currently, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) calculates and determines the price of petrol, diesel, and other petroleum products. Every fortnight recommendations from Ogra are sent to the finance ministry, which notifies the petroleum prices.

This, however, is going to change and the prices will be deregulated — that is, the prices will be determined by market forces such as supply and demand rules and competition among the companies.

Last month, the government tasked the Ogra to chart out the new mechanism.

The Ogra chairman will chair a key meeting today in Islamabad where representatives from the oil marketing companies (OMCs) and oil refineries will provide their input.

Ogra had earlier written to OMCs and refineries and asked them to submit their proposals.

SAMAA TV’s Rizwan Alam says that petroleum prices could be deregulated beginning on November 1.