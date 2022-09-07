Seven injured in Quetta hand grenade attack

At least seven people were injured when unidentified men lobbed a hand grenade at a bakery in Quetta Tuesday night.

A policeman, a woman, and a girl child were among the wounded.

The attackers targeted the bakery near Khudaidad Chowk on Mekangi Road.

The blast shattered the window panes of the bakery and nearby shops.

The injured were moved to Civil Hospital, where officials said none of them sustained serious injuries.

Police and other security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to arrest the suspects, who fled after the attack.