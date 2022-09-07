PM to visit DI Khan, Elahi reminds Imran of COAS’s support, PTI Chief defends his stance

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

Air Force Day

Pakistan is celebrating Air Force Day, more commonly known as Youm-e-Fizaya, today to commemorate the valor of the Pakistan Air Force pilot in the 1965 war against India.

PM visits DI Khan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Dera Ismail Khan’s flood-hit Sago Bridge today in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The bridge is located on the N-50 National Highway connecting DI Khan with Kuchlak.

During the visit, the prime minister would be briefed by the Commissioner of DI Khan and National Highway Authority officers regarding the measures for the resumption of traffic on the bridge.

COAS spends defense day visiting flood survivors

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa spent Defence Day on Tuesday visiting flood survivors in Balochistan. The COAS visited the Army flood relief camp and various medical camps in Jaffarabad. He met with the flood survivors and listened to their grievances. In Sui, the COAS met with local elders, who thanked him for the army’s rescue of flood victims.

Elahi underscores Gen Bajwa’s support for Imran

Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi, a close ally of PTI Chief Imran Khan, has underscored COAS Gen Bajwa’s past support for the former prime minister.

Elahi said on Tuesday that when Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) staged a sit-in, it was the COAS who facilitated negotiation between the religious party and the then-PTI government.

JUI-F Chief Fazlur Rehman ended his sit-in after the COAS intervened, said Elahi.

The Punjab chief minister said that those making statements against the army are enemies of the country.

Imran defends criticism of military

Imran Khan, meanwhile, has defended his criticism of the army as “constructive and for its self-improvement”.

Addressing a political gathering in Peshawar on Tuesday, he also attacked PDM leaders.

During Khan’s address, Youtube went down in Pakistan. The video sharing website was restored soon after Khan’s speech ended.

Afghanistan to face Pakistan today

In Asia Cup Super Four matches, Afghanistan will face Pakistan today in Sharja. The victory will ensure that Pakistan plays the final on September 11.

In an upset, India lost to Sri Lanka on Tuesday ending the hope of meeting Pakistan in the final.