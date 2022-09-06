Saqlain Mushtaq optimistic of completing hat-trick of victories in Asia Cup

Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq is optimistic about continuing the winning run in the ongoing Asia Cup as the Men in Green gear up to face Afghanistan.

The Babar Azam-led unit thrashed India by five wickets at the Dubai International Stadium in their opening fixture of the Asia Cup Super Four.

Their next challenge is against Afghanistan, who were blow away by Sri Lanka at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the same venue which will host Pakistan and Afghanistan on Wednesday.

While speaking to journalist ahead of the game, the former off-spinner was optimistic that Pakistan are ready for the task.

“Afghanistan are a good side and they have shown that from time to time, but we are confident to get a hat-trick of victories on Wednesday,” said Saqlain. “The conditions in Sharjah will be suitable for spinners, but if a batter spends enough time in the middle, there will be a lot of runs on offer in the latter part of the innings with shorter boundaries.”

The two teams have faced off twice in the format with Pakistan coming out victorious both times.

The record win against Hong Kong and Super-4 triumph over India have given Pakistan the desired momentum ahead of what promises to be another exciting contest.

Commenting on Pakistan bowling attack, Saqlain said that Shaheen Afridi’s addition will send chills down the spine of any batter.

“If you see, we now have a well-rounded bowling attack – Naseem Shah and Shahnawaz Dahani are brilliant with the new ball, our spinners are a threat to any side in the middle overs and Haris Rauf is a class act in the death,” he said. “Add Shaheen Afridi to the equation and we have a bowling line-up, which will send chills down the spine of any batter in the opposition camp.”