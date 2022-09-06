Pakistan takes notice of OHCHR report on human rights in Xinjiang

Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Chaudhry on Tuesday said Pakistan took notice of the Office of High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) report on human rights in Xinjiang.

In a press release, the FO said, “As a responsible member of the United Nations with strong commitment to multilateralism, Pakistan believes in the principles of the UN Charter including respect for political independence, sovereignty and non- interference in internal affairs of states.”

The statement added that “It is our consistent position that non-politicization, universality, objectivity, dialogue and constructive engagement should be the main tools to promote universal respect for human rights.”

The FO said Pakistan appreciated China’s constructive engagement with the UN human rights system as well as the OCI General Secretariat. “Pakistan reaffirms its abiding commitment to advance all human rights universally in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter.”