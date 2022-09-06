Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani national in IIOJK

Pakistan has condemned the extra-judicial killing of a Pakistani national by Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a press release, the Foreign Office said the Indian Charge d’Affairs was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and registered a strong protest over the killing of Tabarak Hussain in an Indian Army Hospital.

Hussain was a mentally challenged Pakistani national “who had inadvertently crossed the border at Naushera in Rajouri district on August 21, 2022 and was mercilessly shot by Indian security forces.”

“The Cd’A was conveyed Pakistan’s outright rejection of the claim that Hussain died of ‘cardiac arrest’ as purported by the Indian authorities as well as the mischievous narrative being spun that Hussain had been sent by the Pakistan Army,” the statement said. “He was reminded that the Indian claims held no water, as Tabarak Hussain being of unsound mental health, had inadvertently crossed the border in 2016 as well and had been repatriated to Pakistan after serving a 26-month long prison term.”

The Indian government was asked to share details of the incident including a post-mortem report to determine the cause of death.