Asia Cup 2022: Will Pakistan maintain its winning combination for Afghanistan clash?

Confident Pakistan will face Afghanistan in their second match of the Asia Cup Super Four on Wednesday.

The Men in Green registered a memorable five-wicket victory against India at the Dubai International Stadium in their opening fixture of the Super Four. Meanwhile, Afghanistan were blown away by Sri Lanka at Sharjah on Saturday.

This will be a must-win game for Afghanistan in order to stay alive in the competition, while for Pakistan if they lose tomorrow (Wednesday) they will have another shot to book a berth in the Asia Cup final when they face Sri Lanka on Friday.

With the final up for grabs, the million-dollar question is whether Pakistan will make any changes in their winning combination.

Shahnawaz Dahani, who was ruled out from the India tie due to a side strain, is likely to be available for the game.

However, the Pakistan cricket team’s think-tank might not take a risk and go for Dahani for the game. They are likely to keep the winning combination for the game.

If they make any change, then it would most likely be Hasan Ali replacing Mohammad Hasnain.

The match will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.