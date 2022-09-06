Sindh reports first dengue death of the year from Karachi

Sindh Health Department has confirmed the first death of the year due to dengue fever from Karachi.

The patient was a 19-year-old resident of Soldier Bazar’s Amil Colony.

According to the data released by the provincial health department, 450 cases of dengue hemorrhagic fever have been reported in Sindh. Out of these, 434 cases have been reported from Karachi hospitals. This shows the intensity of the dengue fever in the port city.

In the last 24 hours, 87 dengue cases have been reported from around the province. The data shows that during August 1,336 cases were reported while only 662 cases were reported cumulatively during June and July.

Health experts don’t believe the government’s claim that this is the first death from dengue hemorrhagic fever in 2022. They claim that the provincial health department has been hiding the actual figures of the confirmed cases.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pehcuho said that large numbers of people have been visiting hospitals over suspicions of dengue fever.

We have been dealing with more than hundreds of suspicious dengue cases on daily basis and admit them after confirmation, said Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center’s Dr Umer Sultan.

Dr Sultan said that the dengue cases might be even higher in the coming months as October is considered the breeding season of mosquitos responsible for dengue fever.

He urged people to take extraordinary precautions and make sure there is no stagnant water in and around their houses.