WATCH: Canadian anchor reading Pakistan flood news swallows fly on live TV

A video of a Canadian news anchor swallowing a fly on live TV has gone viral.

The video shows, Farah Nasser, who is associated with Global News Canada, reading the news about devastating floods in Pakistan.

As she reads, “Pakistan has never seen an unbroken cycle of monsoons quite like this. Eight weeks of non-stop torrential rain. A national emergency has been….” Farah stops middle of the sentence and it seems as if she is swallowing something.

She, though seems a bit uncomfortable, continues reading the news and says “… has been evoked. The extreme weather in Pakistan has been alarming.”

Farah took to Twitter to share her video with the caption, “I swallowed a fly on air today. (Very much a first world problem given the story I’m introducing).”

Since then, Farah has been featured on many news channels including CNN.

When Farah appeared on ET Canada, she said that she saw the fly flying at the beginning of the news. Farah said she was determined not to let the fly distract her.

I thought it was more gonna go in the lens [of the camera], if that happens, the fly becomes big. So, I was more concerned about that, and then before I knew it just slip through [her mouth],“ she said.

“You can’t even see it in the video, which is crazy,” Farah added.