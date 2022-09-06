Watch Live
VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum

These tanks were seized during 1965-war
Fatima Sheerazi Sep 06, 2022
As visitors enter the Lahore’s Army Museum, they are welcomed by three Indian centurion tanks.

These tanks were captured by the Pakistan army during the 1965 Indo-Pak war.

Beside these trophy-tanks, there are helicopters and tanks that were under Pakistan army’s use.

Inside the museum, there’s an Indian jeep besieged by Pakistani personnel.

The museum also depicts the tank-war fought between the two neighbor on Wagah Border

