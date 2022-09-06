VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum

As visitors enter the Lahore’s Army Museum, they are welcomed by three Indian centurion tanks.

These tanks were captured by the Pakistan army during the 1965 Indo-Pak war.

Beside these trophy-tanks, there are helicopters and tanks that were under Pakistan army’s use.

Inside the museum, there’s an Indian jeep besieged by Pakistani personnel.

The museum also depicts the tank-war fought between the two neighbor on Wagah Border