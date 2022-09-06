YouTube services in Pakistan restored

The services of YouTube, the largest video streaming platform in the world, has restored in Pakistan.

Around 8pm PST, the streaming service became inaccessible on many ISPs in the country.

According to NetBlocks, an organization that tracks network disruptions and shutdowns, said that metrics corroborate reports of a new disruption to YouTube in Pakistan.

“The incident comes as former PM Imran Khan appears on screen to live stream a speech on the platform, following a pattern observed in August #PeshawarJalsa,” it said in a tweet on Tuesday evening.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) tweeted, “the @YouTube ban in Pakistan won’t block us or Imran Khan.”

Currently, #YouTubeDOWN is the top trend on Twitter in Pakistan.

people have been blaming the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for allegedly blocking YouTube in the country.

Others found humor in it.

This is not the first time NetBlock has reported YouTube disruption in recent times.

On August 21, the group reported the disruption of YouTube on multiple internet providers in Pakistan.