Villagers punish Larkana man for his son’s mistake

A man was tortured by villagers in the Dokri area of Sindh’s Larkana city because of a mistake committed by his young son.

According to Samaa TV, the boy was accused of picking a flower from the neighbor’s garden.

When the neighbors found out, they gathered all the people of their community and went to hold the boy’s father accountable for his son’s actions.

They pulled his father out of the house and tied him up with ropes before beating him severely till he fainted.

A first information report of the incident has also been registered but the police have failed to apprehend the suspects or conduct any arrests so far.