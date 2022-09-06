Shaheen gives injury update, reveals returning timeframe

Star Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has revealed that he might be returning to action soon then expected.

The left-arm pacer suffered a PCL injury in July while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

But the PCB medical panel decided to keep the left-armer with the national team till the end of the Sri Lanka tour, while also going to the Netherlands to play three ODIs and directly came to the UAE to participate in the Asia Cup.

However, it was later revealed that he will miss the ongoing Asia Cup and upcoming England tour of Pakistan.

Following the Pakistan-India clash in August, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced that Shaheen Shah Afridi will depart for London where he will complete his rehabilitation.

The 22-year-old is currently in London, where he is undergoing his rehab under the supervision of the PCB Medical Advisory Panel, which also comprises London-based Dr Imtiaz Ahmad and Dr Zafar Iqbal.

While speaking with his fellow pacers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah, Shaheen revealed that he is optimistic to make comeback during the tri-nation series in New Zealand.

“My rehab is going well. Currently I’m doing weight training and will start bowling in a couple of weeks,” said Shaheen, who represented Pakistan in 25 Tests, 32 ODIs and 40 T20Is.

“Inshah Allah, will see you in New Zealand,” he concluded.