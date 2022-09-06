Imran defends criticism of army as ‘constructive & for self-improvement’

In what appears to be a step down from his aggressive speech against the army leadership, former prime minister Imran Khan defended his criticism of the military as “constructive and for its self-improvement”, reiterating that “thieves” cannot choose the new army chief.

Addressing a jalsa in Peshawar, Imran cited how Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders had passed offensive comments against the army in the past.

Clips of all those statements by the incumbent government leaders were played on the big screen as the charged crowd of PTI supporters chanted slogans against them.

“What we do is constructive criticism,” he said, highlighting that “we are the people who would strengthen the country’s institutions.”

Imran deplored how the government was trying to create misunderstandings between the largest political party and the most respected institution of the country.

“The new army chief should be appointed on merit. Thieves like Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari cannot be allowed to the pick the new army chief,” the PTI chairman said.

Imran told his supporters that the “gang of robbers” – a term he mostly uses for the coalition government – are unable to beat him politically and this is why they’re resorting to cheap tactics like making desperate attempts to get him disqualified.

“They are trying to stop me from playing the match,” the ex-premier said. “They are hatching dangerous conspiracies to turn state institutions against PTI.”

Towards the end of his address, Imran concluded that “The more he is pushed against the wall, the more he will fight back.”

The PTI chief had earlier stated that he will give a befitting reply to his opponents who deliberately twist his words.

“Am following intense propaganda launched by PDM cabal of crooks against me. This stems from their being petrified of PTI’s soaring popularity. Today in Peshawar jalsa I will give proper reply to all those who have deliberately been distorting my words to malign me. Enough is enough,” he had said in a tweet earlier in the day.

Earlier this week on Monday, the coalition government had strongly condemned the PTI chief’s statement targeting the senior army leadership.

The Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Minallah had also commented on Imran’s statement, saying that he should refrain from passing such remarks that can land the ex-premier in trouble.