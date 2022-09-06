Shaheed Captain Abdul Wali Wazir laid to rest in Wana

The funeral prayer of martyred army Captain Abdul Wali Wazir was offered on Tuesday in his native town Kari Kot, Wana, South Waziristan, said the military’s media wing.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), civil and military officials along with a large number of people from all walks of life attended the Namaz-e-Janaza.

The Shaheed officer studied at Cadet College Wana and had recently got married.

Inspector General Frontier Corps Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa South Maj Gen Muhammad Munir Afsarl laid wreath on the grave.

A well dressed contingent of the army presented a guard of honour. The Shaheed was buried with full military honour.

Captain Wali embraced shahadat during an intelligence based operation against terrorists in K-P’s North Waziristan district in which four terrorists were killed. Captain Wali was leading the operation. Four army soldiers were also martyred.