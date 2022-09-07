Watch: Pakistani community has high hopes from UK’s new PM Liz Truss

The arrival of new British Prime Minister Liz Truss has evoked hopes of the Pakistani community to resolve the energy crises and inflation due to the Russia war.

Truss was formally unveiled as the new prime minister of the UK on Tuesday, succeeding Boris Johnson who tendered his resignation.

Truss became the leader of the Conservative Party after bagging the most votes from party members. She is expected to lead the country until the next general elections due in January 2025.

Prior to taking over from Johnson, she had served in the out going cabinet as the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs.

During her campaign, she had vowed to resolve energy bills crises within weeks.

Now, with her election, the Pakistani community in the UK has high hopes from her.

Rao Manzoor, London-based Pakistani, congratulated Liz Truss on becoming the third lady British prime minister.

Talking to SAMAA TV he said, “We expect her to deal with national insurance and tax and energy crises as soon as possible.”

The Pakistani community in the UK, however, is considering Liz Truss as the best option for the common people.

Chudhary Afzal, a lawyer while talking to SAMAA TV said that the main concern of the public was that they were witnessing unaffordability of gas price and the energy sector.

The announcement of a relief package for the public was a source of great comfort for the public he said. However, he added that she would still face an uphill battle to comprehensively solve the issue with a cold winter approaching fast.