FIA investigates monies transferred from offshore companies to ex-PM Imran

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday begun investigations into the transfer of money from offshore companies to former prime minister Imran Khan.

The investigation team caught another lie of Imran and his partners by obtaining details of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) bank account in Lahore.

These details were hidden from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to the new documents, the bank account that was initially opened in 2012 was suddenly closed in 2016. During this period, at least 780-790 million rupees were withdrawn from it.

The person who operated PTI’s bank account in Lahore has been identified as Fariduddin. His name also appeared in the Pandora Leaks for creating offshore companies.

Fariduddin had registered Imran’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore as the address associated with the party’s bank account.

PTI leaders have many times disassociated themselves with Fariduddin whereas the newly obtained documents tell another story.