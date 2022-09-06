Gastroenteritis alone killed 300 flood victims: Sindh health minister

Nearly 300 people have died from gastroenteritis in the flood-affected areas of Sindh, Dr Azra Pechuho, provincial health minister, revealed on Tuesday.

She was addressing a press conference at the Sindh Assembly Committee Room in Karachi.

Highlighting the growing proportion of different diseases in the region, the minister said over 2,000 dengue cases have also been reported from across the province, adding that most of the dengue patients are at home and no death has been reported so far.

“Infectious disease hospital has been filled up to its absolute capacity,” the health minister said.

The health minister said that the provincial authorities are conducting fogging to eliminate mosquito larvae, to control mosquito-borne diseases.

Dr Pechuho, however, said that the waterborne diseases would continue to rise till floodwaters subside.

Diarrhea and cholera cases are increasing due to lack of clean water, she said.

112 snake bite cases reported

Dr Pechuho said that around 112 snake bite cases have also been reported from across the province following the catastrophic floods.

She assured the public that the authorities have adequate stock of anti-venom vaccines.

Infrastructure damage

Dr Pechuho told the media that the infrastructure of the region has completely been destroyed by the floods whether it’s the irrigation system, communication grid, or road network.

“Under such circumstances, even developed nations are taken aback,” she added.

The health minister said that at least 1,200 hospitals across the province are dysfunctional due to the deluge contributing extra load on active hospitals.

She said that they are trying to shift pregnant women stuck in flood-hit areas to hospitals as soon as possible.

Dr Pechuho claimed that there is no shortage of medicines. In fact, the stockpile exceeds the requirements, she said.

On the issue of profiteering, the health minister said mafias are profiting from the misery of flood victims by charging exorbitant amounts for tents and other goods.

She stressed the need to undertake concerted efforts for the relief of flood victims.