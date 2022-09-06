Harassment by NAB chief: Azam Khan denies meeting Tayyaba Gul

Former prime minister Imran Khan’s Principal Secretary Azam Khan on Tuesday refuted claims of ever meeting Tayyaba Gul in the PM Office or otherwise and stated that visitation records and those of the PM Complaints Portal can prove his statements .

He stated this while appearing before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Tayyaba Gul had made startling accusations against the former National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chief Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal and former prime minister Imran Khan, before the PAC in July and had also nominated Azam Khan as someone privy to the incident.

She alleged that the former NAB chairman got her arrested, stripped naked, and videotaped the occurrence to later threaten her with dire consequences.

Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal is currently heading the three-member Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances as its chairman.

In the backdrop of serious harassment allegations against Iqbal, PAC has requested the prime minister to remove the suspect from the post of chairman of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances.

Use of official helicopter

Furthermore, the committee also directed the KP government to provide details of use of the provincial government’s official helicopter by former prime minister Imran Khan and others without paying its fare.

The committee contended that unless the dues are cleared, those who use official helicopters can be declared as defaulters.

Imran Khan alone is a defaulter of of Rs70 million, and that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) must conduct an inquiry.

Former NAB deputy chief summoned

Moreover, the PAC also called former NAB deputy chairman Zahir Shah on the subject of registering a reference against the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project in Peshawar.

During the meeting, Sheikh Rohail Asghar questioned who was responsible for closing the reference against Moonis Elahi and what was their intention.

Furthermore, the PAC has also sought a progress report on the commission led by Iqbal.

Speaking on the occasion, PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan stressed that Iqbal would be asked to appear before the committee to explain the sexual harassment allegations.

Earlier, when Iqbal and Gul were asked to appear before the PAC on July 7, the latter excused himself and said he would only be able to attend a meeting with them after the Eid holidays.