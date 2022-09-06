Hacker leaks personal data of over 40,000 Karachi residents

It is terribly common for cybersecurity breaches to occur across the world. In a recent event, a hacker leaked the personal information of 42,064 people from Karachi via a retail website. This information included full names, phone numbers, home addresses, invoice details, and more.

A forum on the deep web is currently selling this personal data.

Intelligence Analyst Zaki Khalid posted the information on Twitter. The offer includes a screenshot showing a sample of the leaked information.

The image contains information about a company’s invoices for a particular customer. It also shows the customer’s name, address, email address, phone number, and more.

It is unknown which user group was targeted in this data theft. The sample data only includes information on a single DHA Phase 2 client.

However, probably, shops were also targeted in addition to customers. According to Khalid’s report, other targeted users are also based in Karachi’s “posh” neighborhoods.

Data breaches are becoming too common in Pakistan. The leaked information is mainly useless but illustrates that concern is justified.

The SECP, an entity of the Pakistan Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), experienced some of its sensitive data being publicly shared last month, resulting in a tug-of-war between the chairman and the commissioner.

Personal data on company CEOs, such as their identity card numbers, email addresses, residential addresses, and more, were among the leaked data.