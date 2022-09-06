Is something cooking between Urvashi Rautela, Naseem Shah?

Urvashi Rautela is a well known Bollywood actor who got famous after winning MIss Diva Universe in 2015. The actor, took to her instagram to post a video with Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah in it.

Urvashi recently got the spotlight when she appeared in the Pakistan-India match at Dubai International Stadium.

During the match, the cameraman was focusing on celebrities who turned up for the big event. At one instance, cameraman focused on Urvashi Rautela right after Naseem Shah.

After the match Urvashi posted few videos on her Instagram story, among them was a fan made video from the India-Pakistan match of the same footage with Atif Aslam’s song Musafir playing in background.

Now the same video is making rounds on social media.