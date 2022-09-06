Your cat can now communicate with you, literally!

Cats can now talk with their owners! It is the most popular app among cat lovers because it allows you to learn how your cat is feeling.

However, it is often hard to figure out what they think, whether they are meowing, growling, or purring. Cats are mysterious and aloof in nature.

A Japanese developer’s new ‘cat translator’ app could help owners translate what their pets are trying to tell them.

The creators of MeowTalk claim to have developed a formula that can recognize cat meows and convert them into human languages.

Since its release in Japan, it has received 17 million downloads and 250 million meows, becoming extremely popular.

There is also an Alexa-like feature that can recognize cat noises automatically and, upon detection, give owners a translation to their phones.

The application recognizes a cat sound, associates it with one of 13 pre-programmed vocalizations, and then generates the meaning in human language.

There are different phrases to understand what your pet is trying to say; some phrases are ‘Feed me, ‘I’m angry,’ ‘Leave me alone’, and the one most cat owners want to hear – ‘I’m in love’.

According to its description, “Eat cats have their own special vocabularies that they regularly employ in the same context to communicate with their owners.”

Although this isn’t necessarily a language, we can apply machine learning to convert someone’s meows into a language humans can understand.

The findings appear accurate, only used for a few hours, according to one review. The cat was interpreted as groggy and desiring strokes, but it was translated after she’d had enough.

“Her dinnertime chat seemed especially spot on - as I was dishing it out, she loved me, but when I took too long to give it to her, she was demanding,” the review read.

“Good to know we understand each other.”