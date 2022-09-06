PTI uses fire department vehicles for Peshawar rally

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was found on Tuesday using government resources for holding a public rally in Peshwar.

The rally, to be held near Peshawar’s Ring Road Tuesday evening, will be addressed by PTI Chief Imran Khan, who earlier announced that he will respond to criticism against his statement about the appointment of the next army chief.

PTI has not only planned the rally ignoring flood devastation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but it has also diverted state resources.

On Ring Road, fire department vehicles were used for hoisting PTI flags on poles. PTI workers tried to conceal the initials for ‘Peshawar Development Authority’ written on the vehicles using black insulation tape.

A video showed a man removing the insulation tape plastered on the side of a red vehicle. The letter ‘P. D. A’ appear as soon as the tape is removed.

Imran Khan’s PTI has ruled the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province for ten long years.

However, the PTI chairman has so far failed to meet flood victims in the province.

Recent floods devastated several districts across KP, especially Swat and Nowshera.