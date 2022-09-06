Babar Azam lauds ‘warrior’ Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has heaped praise on ‘warrior’ Mohammad Rizwan, during a press conference in Dubai on Tuesday.

Azam lauded the wicketkeeper-batter after the latter played a key role in Pakistan’s victory against India, on Sunday in the Asia Cup, despite suffering a knee injury.

Rizwan had copped the injury to his right knee in the 15th over of the India innings when he fell down at an awkward angle while attempting to collect a bouncer from Mohammad Hasnain.

“Mohammad Rizwan is performing well despite an injury. I’m happy to have a warrior like him in the side,” said Azam. “Rizwan underwent an MRI but he is feeling better now.”

“When I am unable to perform, Rizwan takes control of the batting with his splendid performances,” he added.

Azam also hoped to continue their winning streak in the remaining matches of the Asia Cup.

“The win against India has given a boost to the morale of the team. We want to carry the same momentum in future matches as well,” he said.

The prolific right-hander also highlighted the performance of Pakistan’s lower-order, which has faced criticism in the past.

“Lower order was struggling to perform, in the past, but now they are doing well,” he claimed.

Azam also spoke about shouldering the responsibility of leading the Pakistan national team.

“I want to do justice to the responsibility of leading the side. I have learned a lot as captain so far but this process continues throughout a player’s career,” he concluded.