WATCH: Harry Styles kisses male co-star, in-joy

Harry Styles kissed his co-star Nick Kroll at the premier of Don’t Worry Darling at Venice Film Festival.

The sci-fi film featuring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh as leads received a five-minute long-standing ovation on the occasion.

Variety’s co-Editor-in-Chief Ramin Setoodeh was also among the audience. He captured the moment Styles kissed Kroll.

As the former One Direction star kissed Kroll, the crowd cheered and screamed.

However, the movie has received mixed reviews and Harry has been criticized for low-energy performance.