Court tells PTI chief to join police probe against him in terror case

Islamabad High Court has told PTI Chief Imran Khan to join a police probe against him in a case lodged under Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) over Khan’s threats to Judge Zeba Chauhdry and Islamabad police officials.

A two-member bench headed by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard a petition filed by Imran Khan, who has requested the court to quash the terror case against him.

Justice Minallah told Imran Khan that if he failed to join the police probe the court will not hear the case.

The Islamabad advocate general informed the court that the police investigation officer (IO) was not being allowed access to Imran Khan.

Justice Minallah said that Imran Khan will have to join the probe. It is vital to give respect to policemen wearing uniforms, he said adding that even if the police do something wrong you have to respect the uniform.

The investigation officer was told to justify the registration of the case on the next hearing before submitting a challan, or police report.

The bench barred the IO from submitting a challan until then.

The case registered on the complaint of a magistrate made international headlines last month.

Imran Khan was granted pre-arrest bail by Islamabad High Court without appearing before the court. Meanwhile, he filed the petition against the registration of the case. The court had issued notices to police officials on the last hearing.

Imran Khan’s bail was confirmed earlier this month when he finally appeared before the anti-terrorism court.