Fans believe musician Adele has secretly married . . but why?

Recently the famous singer shared pictures on her Instagram celebrating her first Emmy win for her TV concert Adele: One Night Only. In one of the photos, a personalized game labeled The Paul could be seen, which left fans excited, speculating that the star has secretly married her boyfriend of a year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Churail Sarwat (@sarwatg)

One of her follower asked her, “Are you married?” and the another quoted the game’s label The Paul’s in the comment.

The musician first met Rich Paul at a friend’s birthday party a few years back. They made their relationship public in 2021 when they attended the NBA Finals as a couple in July.

On September 2021, Adele posted a picture of the duo posing together, and captioned it with a red heart emoji.

PHOTO: ADELE/INSTAGRAM

The singer was previously married to charity entrepreneur Simon Konecki, father of her 9-year-old son Angelo.

In a recent interview, she addressed her marriage rumors. She said, “I’ve never been in love like this, I’m obsessed with him.”

When asked about her “Engagement Diamond” she’s been recently wearing, the musician said, “I’m just in love, I’m happy as I’ll ever be. I might as well be married”.

She later confessed that she’s not engaged and that she just love the high-end jewelry.

This year in May, Adele moved in with Paul, after a year of dating. She shared picture with him outside their new Beverly Hills home.